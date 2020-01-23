Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Drug possession, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 10:48 a.m.
Service warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 11:19 a.m.
Investigative case, Within city limits, 12:35 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 2300 Industrial Road, 1:13 p.m.
Communications offense, 2700 Regency Dr., 3:08 p.m.
Traffic stop, Lincoln St. and Briarcliff Lane, 6:43 p.m.
Wednesday
Disorderly conduct, 1500 W. 6th Ave., 12:07 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Lost property, Within city limits, 11:19 a.m.
Wednesday
Agency assist, 1300 KTA, 4:36 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1900 Road G, 5:16 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road D and Road 350, 6:32 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 W. Highway 50, 7:31 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Burglary - Late report, 600 E. 6th Ave., 3:03 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Burglary - Late report, 800 Road 280, Americus, 10:53 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
