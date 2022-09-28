State Treasurer Lynn Rogers stopped by The Emporia Gazette office this week to discuss a number of issues during a stop in Lyon County Tuesday afternoon.
Rogers, who is running for reelection, said he’s traveled about 40,000 miles across the state since last August, to bring information to Kansans about important programs available to them.
“As the state treasurer, we obviously do a lot of financial work — we serve as the state banker and make sure the accounts are balanced and serve as the watch dog for state finances,” he said. “But, we’re also trying to reconnect people with unclaimed property.”
Right now, the state of Kansas has about $400 million in unclaimed property, Rogers said.
“What’s interesting is it’s not just individuals; it could be non-profits and businesses,” he said. “We’ve been finding quite a bit and kind of setting records and trying to push out as much as we can.”
Rogers said Kansans can checked for unclaimed property online at www.KansasCash.ks.gov. He recommended not just checking for their own name, but also the names of friends, family, non-profits and businesses.
“We never charge a fee,” he said. “There are companies that do charge a fee, so if they ever get asked to pay a fee, they’re on the wrong site.”
Rogers said unclaimed property can be things like final paychecks, rebates, refund checks, utility deposits — payments that people may not always realize are coming their way. But, there are also other things in vault.
“We also get safe deposit contents and one of the things we discovered is that we have about 100 military medals,” he said. “In the past, sometimes those were sold, but we really think those need to go back to the families. We’re working with the military, VFW and American Legions to try and get those back to people as much as we can.”
Rogers also spoke about some more recent programs that helped some Kansas cities keep the lights on during last winter’s freezing snap. During that time, Rogers took a conference call with Gov. Laura Kelly, staff and municipalities around the state.
“We were trying to figure out if there was an emergency loan program and there really wasn’t,” he said. “I determined that there was probably going to be a need for it and we started working right away.”
The legislature passed a bill the following week, which was signed by the governor and became law within a matter of days. Rogers said he had two weeks to get the program implemented, but his staff had already started the process with getting applications ready to go “because we knew it was probably going to be necessary.”
The result was helping around 80 cities around the state, who were facing bankrupty or decertification, due to rising energy costs.
“I was very proud of our staff and how hard they worked and what they were able to do,” he said.
Rogers said he plans to use that kind of momentum if reelected when it comes to some other programs. He said one state housing lending program has never lended a dime out and would like to see that go back to the legislature to get fixed. He also sees other avenues available for housing revitalization through the Moderate Income Housing program and other downtown revitalization programs.
Rogers has had a long career in banking, working as a teller while earning a degree in finance from the University of Nebraska, and working for a large bank in Chicago before moving to Kansas in 1985. He said his experience includes 31 years in the agricultural banking world, working with farmers and ranchers and cooperatives.
