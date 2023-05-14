More than 250 Emporia High School seniors crossed the stage at William L. White Auditorium, signifying their marches into adulthood Sunday afternoon.
The Class of 2023 was encouraged to be brave enough to meet their goals head-on as they step out into the world, by fellow graduates, faculty and administrators.
"Congratulations to each of you," said EHS principal Dathan Fischer. "To all of you today, I'm sure you are nervous about what success looks like in your future. To me, success is to live with some integrity and honesty — not to give in to peer pressure and to become someone who you're not."
Fischer reminded graduates that what success looks like today won't look the same in the future, but he told them not to be afraid of the work that lies ahead.
"Will things be tough? I'm sure your parents have told you, just like I will tell you, yes, things will be tough," he said. "Don't be afraid to take risks and be the best that you can possibly be. To do anything great, you first have to give yourself permission to make mistakes, and then you actually have to go back the next day and start over. All beautiful dreams have conflicts and setbacks, friction and challenges along the way."
Fischer said he couldn't tell the class of 2023 how exactly to chase their dreams or conquer their fears, but he reminded them to never stop trying.
"Don't be afraid to try," he said. "Fail, get back up and try again and fail again, over and over, until you reach the dream that you have over time."
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder told the graduates she wanted them to know they were already important as they head into the world.
"I want to emphasize that you already are someone important," she said. "Each and every day, you make choices that develop who you are today and your future self. No matter what age you are, you continue to make these choices that form you as an individual. Keep making great decisions as you influence friends, family and society."
Fischer said he hoped all of the graduates' time at Emporia High School helped prepare them to be successful in the next steps of their lives.
"I want you to remember two things: the future will be better than the present, and you have the power to make it," Fischer said. "Congratulations to all of you for your outstanding effort and achievement over the past four years."
EHS student council president Kaitlyn Velasquez told her fellow graduates that she hoped they met the future with excitement.
"As we've all been told, our life is a story," she said. "As we prepare to step into the next chapter, let us not be overwhelmed by the fear of the unknown, but rather, excited by the prospect of new beginnings."
Velasquez also took a moment to remember members of the class of 2023 who were no longer with them, including Diego Benitez, Chase Luby and Emily Goza. Benitez and Luby both died in 2021, while Goza died in 2022.
"We miss you and we honor the contributions we know you would have made to our class," Velasquez said.
Senior class president Emma Jung asked her classmates to look back to when they were kindergarteners, when senior year seemed like an eternity away.
"I think we can all agree that that statement was not true in the slightest, because nothing about our four years has been eternal," she said.
Jung said she was proud of everyone in the Class of 2023, as they navigated not only the usual high school activities, but also the COVID-19 pandemic starting their sophomore year.
"We took this time to manage our mental health and take care of ourselves, because you realize that happiness has to come from within," she said.
Jung also thanked teachers who helped lead and inspire them during their four years at EHS. And, she said the future was scary.
"Adulting is scary," she said. "The thought of being away from home is scary. So what does life look like for us moving forward? ... You can create many more beautiful memroeis if you're brave enough to venture out. We have so many new adventures and memories waiting for us to create if we are open-minded enough to experience them, because as Taylor Swift said in her best song, 'It was an end of a decade, but the start of an age.'"
