Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.