Review by Molly Chenault
“Scorched Grace” by Margot Douaihy, Gillian Flynn Books, 2023, $27.95.
When Saint Sebastian’s School becomes the target of a shocking arson spree, the Sisters of the Sublime Blood and their surrounding New Orleans community are thrust into chaos.
Patience is a virtue, but punk rocker turned nun Sister Holiday isn’t satisfied to just wait around for officials to return her home and sanctuary to its former peace, instead deciding to unveil the mysterious attacker herself. Her investigation leads her down a twisty path of suspicion and secrets, turning her against colleagues, students, and even fellow Sisters along the way. And to piece together the clues of this high-stakes mystery, she must at last reckon with the sins of her own past.
“Scorched Grace” is a new and interesting take on a detective who’s part of the church. As a huge fan of the television show Father Brown, I was interested to see what the vibe of this book would be. Happily, it was a good mix of hardboiled detective, queerness, and surprisingly reverent discussions of theology. The nuns were nuns, but they didn’t feel like caricatures. Although I love a good cozy mystery now and then, this book wasn’t that. It was more thriller crossed with detective story.
Sister Holiday felt very human to read about. A tattooed nun with a laundry list of vices who is also a genuine believer was an interesting combo. My favorite thing about this book was the intersection of queerness and religion. As a topic that has been widely debated, it was refreshing to not have Holiday’s identity as a lesbian as the main conflict.
Although I think the pacing towards the end could have been adjusted a bit, I thoroughly enjoyed this mystery and look forward to the next installment.
