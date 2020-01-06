Gail Reed Lewis, 78, of Osage City, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Vintage Park in Osage City.
He was born July 6, 1941 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Chester and Mildred Reed Lewis. Gail grew up on the family farm near Barclay and attended Barclay Grade School. He went on to attend Osage City High School and graduated with the Class of 1959. Gail later attended Kansas State University.
In 1966 he began his career with Hallmark as a table cover printer operator in Osage City. He would transfer to the Leavenworth facility and remain there until his retirement in 1998. Gail never felt far from the family farm and helped with the operation throughout his life.
Gail’s hobbies and interests included bowling and photography. He was an avid collector of cameras from all eras. Throughout his life his collection grew to be several hundred individual pieces.
Gail grew up attending the Friends Church in Barclay and later held membership at Friends Church in Emporia.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his brother, Alan Lewis and his wife Cathy of Emporia; a nephew, Jack Lewis of Potwin, Kansas; a niece, Wendy Johnson of Manhattan, Kansas; great nephews, Chester and Charlie Johnson and a host of his Hallmark family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mildred.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. A private family graveside will be held following the visitation at Osage City Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel at 107 N. 6th Street, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
