It’s Halloween! What a fun time to play with your food.
Instead of grabbing a bag or five of those mixed candy treats, what if your special goblins received something you made yourself?
Save the pre-packaged stuff for the strangers and treat friends and relations with quick, easy, homemade gifts.
This first recipe is almost identical to the rice “Kreepie” treats I shared in 2020, where green, purple and black puffed rice cereal balls were decorated with candy “googly” eyes. Here we go for non-threatening pumpkins with chocolate stems and a candy leaf.
The technique is easy; just prepare yourself in advance. When it’s time to mold the mixture, it will be hot and sticky. Even if you use food gloves, pour a small amount of vegetable oil in a saucer and dip your palms in it as you work to make the shaping quicker and cleaner.
That saucer of oil will do double duty when it’s time to attach the stems. Let’s get cooking!
HALLOWEEN KRISPY PUMPKINS
1/4 cup butter
1 bag large marshmallows (approximately 40 marshmallows)
6 cups puffed rice cereal
Orange food coloring (or a mix of red and yellow)
Mini-size Rolo candies
Plain green M&M’s
This recipe makes about 12 pumpkins the size of a tennis ball, so that’s 12 Rolos and 12 green M&Ms. I bought the “shareable bag” of unwrapped mini-Rolos and was disappointed because the candies were scuffed up a bit.
I could not for the life of me find one, single (small) bag of plain M&M’s at the store, so I punted and got peanut M&M’s. I should have gone to another store – the narrow plain ones are what you want. It’s just that I can’t have that much candy around the house.
As it happened, when I went to get food coloring, there was an official orange color right there, part of a pastel package of orange, pink, lavender and light green. If you need to mix red and yellow, the ratio is 1 drop red to 3 drops yellow. I’d triple that for starters, then adjust as needed. You have to really stir it in to get a uniform color.
The first thing to do is put the cereal into a large bowl, ready for the melted marshmallows. I know this means two dirty pots, but I’ve always underestimated the size of my marshmallow pot and had a disaster when I add the crispies there. This is my safety technique. While you’re at it, set out a cookie sheet with waxed paper or parchment on it for the pumpkins to rest on
Melt the butter over medium-high heat in a heavy-bottomed pot. Do not let it burn.
Once the butter is melted, turn the heat to low and add the marshmallows. Stir with a sturdy spoon until completely melted and combined with the butter.
Remove from the heat. Add the food coloring and mix well. Pour this over the cereal and mix very well.
Coat both of your palms with a generous amount of cooking oil (or butter). Use the spoon to scoop up an appropriate amount of pumpkin material, then roll it into small balls. Don’t worry; you can squish it a bit. Set on parchment paper, re-coat your hands and work quickly before the mixture sets up
Place the saucer with the oil in it in the microwave and heat for about 20 seconds. Remove your gloves, if using, and use a hot mitt to return the warmed oil back to the work area.
Take a Rolo and set it in the hot oil long enough to melt the bottom then press it into the still-warm pumpkin ball. This will help them stick together.
The M&M’s were more challenging. They really do melt in your mouth, not in your hand and the rounder peanut shape was a bad choice — matching two convex surfaces was hard. Get the slender non-peanut candies, heat an edge in the hot oil and smoosh it into the pumpkin ball at the base of the stem. There should be just enough “meltage” between the stem and cereal to hold it in place. Alternatively, you could use a jellybean or other, more malleable green food.
Let your pumpkins cool, then wrap them in plastic wrap with a little pouf at the top you can tie a ribbon around and you’ve got an adorable homemade surprise for your favorite ghouls.
V V V
ZOMBIE PUMPKIN TOAST
What about breakfast or snack time, you say? What about all the sugar? Well, I had some fun with my pumpkin cookie cutters and avocado toast.
Lay out a slice of cheese and use a smaller cookie cutter to cut a piece. My smallest one has face designs on it, but you could use a paring knife to cut your own expression in the cheese.
Lay out a slice of bread (I had some homemade cranberry-pecan bread that was fantastic) and use a large cutter to make another pumpkin shape.
Now, you can stop there and have pumpkin cheese toast, but if you have some avocado on hand — I had leftover guacamole — then slather that onto the bread and top with the cheese. The guacamole looks really ooky oozing through the face holes. Toast until cheese is melted and have fun with your food.
