Two people were apprehended in Emporia Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an aggravated burglary that occurred Monday night in Bourbon County.
According to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office contacted Emporia police about a burglary that involved suspects "possibly headed to Emporia."
Emporia Police Officers located the suspects around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a local grocery store. David J. Torrence, 57 of Stephens, Ariz., and Dianne Grossenbacher, 61, of Emporia, were both subsequently arrested.
Torrance was arrested on an Emporia Municipal Court warrant and questioned regarding the Bourbon County investigation.
Grossenbacher was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. She was also questioned regarding the Bourbon County investigation.
EPD’s investigations division executed multiple search warrants and stolen property from Bourbon County was recovered. Torrence and Grossenbacher are being held on local charges for possession of stolen property and could face Aggravated Burglary charges through Bourbon County.
