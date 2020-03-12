Emporia Public Schools Board of Education members heard a brief update on the district’s Emergency Operation Plan during an abbreviated meeting Wednesday at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
“The EOP covers a number of different scenarios on how we deal with challenging situations ...” said USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case. “I bring it up tonight because one of those situations is pandemics, and there’s a lot of conversation around COVID-19 on everyone’s mind.”
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kelly Bolin said the district had already begun taking necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus, even before the World Health Organization’s Wednesday announcement classifying the disease as a pandemic. Moving forward, Bolin said it would be crucial to keep all schools “on the same page” with each other and other government organizations, such as the KSDE, CDC and FEMA, in order to reduce margin of error as well as combat false information or unwarranted panic.
“Commonality keeps us feeling safe because it lets us know that we have a set plan...” Bolin said. “We don’t want school ‘A’ to be doing this and school ‘B’ to be doing something else and have a situation where somebody or somebody’s child feels less safe.
“For our next step, we’re planning to meet with our principals on Monday as soon as they’re back to work and discuss some of this protocol with them. We will also have separate employee groups meet next week to ensure they’re on the same page, as well. We obviously want to touch base with all our nurses and custodial staff … All of our employees are going to be in ‘action development’ mode next week as far as continuing to have school. We’ll see how it continues to develop and react accordingly.”
In the event school was canceled for a sustained period of time, Bolin said the district would look at the possibility of hosting online classes although, she admitted, the option may not be practical for everyone.
“We’re really needing to look at, and quickly, about getting a survey out about accessing technology and the need for hotspots for kids,” Bolin said. “We need to know what that looks like … because that may become a key component as the situation develops.”
During the meeting, the Board of Education also:
• Accepted a $5,000 donation from Emporia Masonic Lodge #12 to EHS Music Productions to help offset the cost of a Chorale trip to New York
• Approved a $781,550 bid from Kansas City-based JR & Company Roofing Contractors for the replacement of sections of roof for Emporia High School’s auditorium, main gym and pool areas
• Approved the reemployment of several current district administrators. A full list of contract renewals can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf/Public under the March 11 meeting
