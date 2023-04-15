An alleged shoplifting at Country Mart led to a foot chase and arrest of a juvenile Friday night.
According to the Emporia Police Department, the grocery store located at 1020 Merchant St. reported a shoplifting around 8 p.m. Police responded and located a juvenile that matched the description of the suspect.
The juvenile ran north to the Emporia State University campus and officers pursued on foot. They arrested the suspect shortly after.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
