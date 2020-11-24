The Emporia State University Student Foundation is selling face masks to benefit the Student Foundation Emergency Scholarship.
“The Student Foundation Emergency Scholarship is a fund established to help students who are in emergent need of financial assistance in order to continue their educational journey,” Tiffany Wilson, Alumni Programs Coordinator, said. “The fund and application process is managed by students — therefore helping us to coin the term ‘for students by students.’”
Wilson said students can apply for the scholarship and use the funds however they need to — be it tuition, books, rent, groceries.
“It is funding awarded that does not have to be paid back and can be used to hopefully alleviate financial stress,” she said. “The student has to have exhausted all other avenues of financial assistance and submit a statement of need outlining why they are requesting funding and what may happen if they do not receive it. This fund is intended to be a last resort for students who are in fear of having to drop from or alter their educational plan because of financial burden.”
Like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the scholarship fund. Wilson said students are seeking more financial help this year than in previous years. This semester, the foundation has received more than 300 requests for the scholarship when an average year sees four or five requests.
“Students have been affected in a much greater way with inability to find jobs or sources of income — on-campus jobs have been limited significantly, and certain scholarships previously awarded may not be available,” she said. “We have been blessed and fortunate to be able to assist a lot of those in need, but our funding is running dangerously low.”
Wilson said the Student Foundation aims to hold three to four fundraisers each semester, like bake sales or T-shirt sales. Since in-person fundraising is difficult or impossible, the idea to hold an online fundraiser selling items that are needed was brought up.
“We had the idea to sell masks as it was something we could do completely online and contactless and, unfortunately, face masks are something we all need right now,” she said. “All proceeds, except our costs, go directly to the scholarship fund. There is also an option to make a donation directly to the fund if their hearts lead them to do so.”
Wilson said people can help out by purchasing masks, making donations or even just spreading the word about the fundraiser. Sharing posts on social media and sharing information with friends goes a long way, she said.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today with the gracious support of all of you,” she said.
Masks are $10 a piece and can be purchased online at hornetnation.emporia.edu/stufomasks.
