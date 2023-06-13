Anna May Dickson, 83, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Anna was born February 18, 1940 in Ipswich, Massachusetts the daughter of Stanley and Martha (Welliver) Gregory. She was a graduate of the Washington School for Secretaries and worked 25 years as the secretary for the Osage City High School, retiring in 2005. Anna was a member of the Miller United Methodist Church and was an avid antique collector and enjoyed reading and gardening.
On November 27, 1960 Anna married Dale Dickson in Pratt, Kansas. He died December 9, 2008 in Topeka, Kansas. She is survived by her son, John Dickson and wife Stephanie of Johnson City, Kansas; daughter, Amy McAnarney and husband Mark of Lawrence, Kansas; sister, Vicki Ash and husband Maurie of Sister Bay, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Matthew McAnarney, Joshua McAnarney, Marissa Beagle, Jacob Dickson, Collins Dickson. Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 1:30 P.M. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Miller United Methodist Church in Miller, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller United Methodist Church, Emporia Friends of the Zoo or the Emporia Public Library and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.