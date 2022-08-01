A Magistrate Judge and a County Attorney are among the candidates to replace a retiring Lyon County District Judge.
The Kansas Judicial Branch announced Monday that four people applied to succeed Judge Merlin Wheeler, who will step away in early September to become a Senior Judge.
One of the four is Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones, who has served in that role since 2009. He is up for reelection to that post in November.
Another candidate is Elizabeth Oliver, who became Anderson County Attorney last year. She would have to move from Garnett to Lyon or Chase Counties if selected.
The other candidates are Emporia attorney Jeremy Dorsey, who is legal counsel for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, and Laura Miser, an Assistant Lyon County Attorney and former Emporia City Prosecutor.
The Fifth Judicial District nominating commission will meet Thursday to begin background checks on the candidates. All four will be interviewed Thursday, August 11 at the Lyon County Courthouse.
The commission will make recommendations to Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have 60 days to make a selection.
