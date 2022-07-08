One person is reported injured after a collision in east Emporia Friday morning.
First responders hurried to the area of Suth Avenue and Weaver Street shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports indicated an SUV collided with a semi on Weaver, leaving one driver injured.
NOTE: This story will be updated for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.