TOPEKA — The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by fourth ranked Washburn 25-7, 25-15, 25-11 on Tuesday night in Topeka.
The Ichabods jumped out to a 9-2 lead to open the match and then closed the first set by scoring the final eight points for the 25-7 win.
The Hornets trailed 14-11 on a Madelyn Michaelis solo block in the second set before Washburn went on a 4-0 run, fueled by three ESU errors, to take an 18-11 lead. ESU pulled back within five at 19-14 before Washburn ended the set on a 6-1 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
A 10-0 run gave the Ichabods a 21-7 lead on the way to a match-clinching 25-11 victory in the third set.
Yuchen Du led the Hornets with nine kills while Rylie Fornelli had 13 digs. Emporia State only had 19 assists as a team with Riley Bernskoetter finishing with eight and Emma Dixon seven.
Emporia State returns to White Auditorium on Friday night to take on Newman. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. as the Hornets go for the season sweep of the Jets.
