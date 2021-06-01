Ronald Lee Deere of Emporia died on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 68.
Ronald was a dispatcher for the Emporia State Police Department.
Mass of Christian burial will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
