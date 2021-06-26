The Emporia Gazette
Southern Coffey County earned two state championships at the Kansas High School Clay Target League State Tournament, held June 19 - 20 in Sedgwick.
Seventh grader John Rolf is the state champion in the novice male division by hitting 90 out of 100 targets. The novice team of Rolf, Cyrus Nickel, Jagger Jacobs, Olivia Christiansen, Emily Christiansen, Lane Brooks, Reeston Cox, Karley Ohl and Josie Weers won the state championship in the novice division by hitting 386 out of 500 targets.
Eighth grader Ohl also took third place in the novice female division by hitting 75 out of 100 targets.
In the varsity boy’s division, SCC junior Wade Gleue hit 98 out of 100 targets, which resulted in a three-way tie for second place. After enacting the reverse-run rule, Gleue was moved to fourth place.
The SCC trap shooters that went to state and the number of targets each hit out of 100 are as follows:
Novice Team
John Rolf — 90
Cyrus Nickel — 78
Jagger Jacobs — 58
Olivia Christiansen — 65
Emily Christiansen — 50
Lane Brooks — 70
Reeston Cox — 73
Karley Ohl — 75
Josie Weers — 41
JV Team
Jalea True — 75
Mitchyl Walters — 81
Raleigh Decker — 84
Seth Gleue — 68
Varsity Team
Adam Emmons — 87
Wade Gleue — 98
This is the third year that SCC has competed in trap shooting and the first year that grades 6 — 8 were able to compete.
“This was the first year of competition for several of our shooters and SCC shooters did an awesome job,” said USD 245 LeRoy-Gridley principal and superintendent Russ Mildward in a written release. “Head coach Larry Gleue, assistant coach Dale True and assistant coach Alan Newton have done an amazing job of working the kids this year. USD 245 looks forward to the fall season and anticipate at least 20 students shooting trap this fall.”
