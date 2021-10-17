Lyon County emergency personnel responded to an injury accident northeast of Emporia Saturday night.
Around 10 p.m., 32-year-old Jamie Soto of Manhattan was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram southbound in the 1300 block of Road M when he struck a culvert in the west in the west ditch.
Soto was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.