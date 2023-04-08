With its two year anniversary quickly approaching, the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center at Emporia State University is working hard to provide more educational opportunities to the community.
And, celebrating Mother Earth.
Dr. Daphne Mayes, outreach and engagement coordinator at PAROC, said the center will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. - noon April 22. The goal is to celebrate and learn about planet Earth, while participating in a number of activities.
“We have several partners that are going to be here to provide really great educational opportunities about our natural resources and the environment,” she said.
Mayes has partnered with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Emporia Spanish Speakers, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, What’s in Outdoors, the Emporia Arts Center and the Emporia Migrant Education Program for the event.
“It’s always so much fun connecting with the environment in a careative way,” she said, adding that ESU groups will also be helping with the celebration.
Emporia Spanish Speakers will offer its first Vamos a Explorar nature hike at 10 a.m. Participants will take a one-mile hike on the Dale Greiner Nature Trail located next to PAROC on the north side of campus with bilingual guides who will share information in both English and Spanish.
“This is an exciting endeavor that [Emporia Spanish Speakers] have spearheaded for the community, to welcome Spanish-speaking community members to the outdoors,” Mayes said. “We do have a few of our biology students here at ESU who are bilingual and speak Spanish, and they’ll be leading nature hikes as part of this program.”
Mayes said the Earth Day celebration is just one of the many events and programs PAROC has hosted since opening in May 2021. Work on the center began in March 2018, with an original completion set for the summer of 2020. Adverse weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic significantly slowed the process.
PAROC is located in the floodplain adjacent to Interstate-35 and right next to King Lake. The Gazette reported in April 2021 that the building had to be elevated six feet above the ground and was built on repurposed power poles donated by Westar Energy, which is now Evergy. The poles needed to sit idly for several weeks after being placed so they could settle appropriately.
During that period, however, the Neosho River flooded, upsetting all of the settling progress the poles had made and making the terrain unsuitable for construction equipment.
ESU officially opened the center on May 22, 2021.
Mayes said it was well worth the wait.
“PAROC is a wonderful space that is located right in the proximity to the natural resources that we talk about and that we teach people about,” she said. “This space itself, this building, is a really great facility to be able to hold meetings or do workshops or have trainings or have camps, it’s just a wonderful space ... that has the technology and the equipment to be able to extend learning opportunities.”
Mayes said being co-located with King Lake, as well as having the Neosho River within walking distance, helps with discussions and lessons about water conservation.
“We have these resources right outside the building that we don’t not only talk about these things, but we can actually go out the door and engage visitors and students with the resources in a variety of ways,” she said. Mayes said groups enjoy hands-on ecology exploration experiences where they can go out and sample water from King Lake and then look at the samples through a microscope. “People are always amazed at how many microorganisms occupy that space, and how they’re apart of the food chain that’s out there.”
PAROC offers opportunities, not only for ESU students, but also to Pre-K-12 studnets as well. Mayes said it’s important to foster interests in science early and help children explore those interests in different ways through day camps, programs and more throughout the year.
“We’re going to have a lot of field trip groups coming out here soon,” she said. “That’s really exciting. We have more of this steady growth and have seen more schools book field trips with us than they did last year. ... We’re grateful that they’re having positive experiences and coming back and they’re telling their friends. I think that’s, ultimately, the way people are going to learn about us.”
You can learn more about PAROC’s upcoming events, including April 22’s Earth Day event, by following @ESUPAROC on Facebook.
