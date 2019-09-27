WICHITA — The Emporia High volleyball team rebounded in a big way on Thursday evening, pulling out a three-set sweep over Wichita North.
The Spartans attacked as effectively as they have all year in the 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 victory.
"The girls were relaxed and played with confidence tonight," head coach Ashley Nehls said. "Our serve receive was phenomenal and gave our hitters a chance to put the ball away."
That allowed a season-high 41 kills for EHS, 14 from Payten Redeker and 10 more coming off the hand of Emily Christensen.
Freshman Maddyn Stewart had a team-high 11 digs, as well as four service aces on the night while Taylor Sullivan had hand on four total blocks for the Spartans.
EHS (5-10) will play in a quadrangular at Topeka West on Tuesday.
Spartan golfers fourth at Circle
The Emporia High girls golf team got three top-20 finishes as part of a fourth overall performance at the Circle Invitational at the Prairie Trails Golf Course in El Dorado. The Spartans totaled 217 strokes on the day.
Freshman Olivia Eckert was sixth, with a 50 in the nine-hole competition. Avary Eckert was 13th, shooting a 53 and senior Drue Davis was one just two strokes back with a 54, good for 15th.
"Olivia finished with two nice pars on her final two holes," EHS Head Coach Rich Eckert said. "She struggled early, but didn't let things get too far out of hand and really finished strong.
"(The other two) let things slip a bit beyond what they expect of themselves, but they had some blow up holes and didn't make many putts. But they kept fighting and managed to post a fair score."
Veronica Blankley finished her day by shooting a 60, while Jenna Fessler ended at 70 strokes.
"Overall it was ... somewhat disappointing ... because we gave away a lot of shots we shouldn't have and missed a team medal by only four," Eckert said. "We learn from our experiences and they definitely realize the importance of each shot when they keep getting close like this."
E-High's next action will come Monday in the Centennial League Tournament at the Manhattan Country Club.
Williams hat trick heads Spartan soccer win
Thursday was another in a long line of impressive nights for Emporia High's Elijah Williams. The Spartan senior tallied three of his team's goals in a 6-1 win over Topeka High at EHS.
The Spartans had a 4-0 advantage entering the final 20 minutes of play, but Topeka High broke the shutout bid before Williams came back with his third strike of the night.
Wilber Landaverde and Alvin Arriola also scored goals for the Spartans.
EHS (8-2) will play at Manhattan on October 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.