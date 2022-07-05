The Emporia City Commission will review multiple options to address the city of Emporia's workfroce shortage during its Wednesday morning meeting.
According to a written release, the city has a 12% vacancy rate for fulltime positions, including 16 public safety positions across the Emporia Police Department and Emporia Fire Department. City communications manager Christine Johnson said city staff will propose two major options to handle the staffing issues, the first includes a change in the city’s health insurance share to make it more competitive with other municipal employers.
Staff will also present a one time 4% wage increase as a bridge to the salary study the city will contract late this fall. Five options have been presented for discussion of the General Fund.
- Option No. 1 includes base appropriate expenses, revenue projections, and changes to the city’s share of health insurance premium. Currently, the share of the health insurance premium is 90/10 for single coverage and 55/45 for family coverage. Option No. 1 would change the share to 95/5 for single coverage and 80/20 for family coverage.
- Option No. 2 ncludes base appropriate expenses, revenue projections, change of health insurance premium share, as well as a 4% pay increase for all employees effective immediately.
- Option No. 3 includes base appropriate expenses, revenue projections, change of health insurance premium share, 4% pay increase for all employees and a 2.5 mil increase in 2023. This option would increase property tax an average of $28.75 per year on a $100,000 home. Choosing this option would decrease the deficit over five years by $500,000 in comparison to Option No. 2.
- Option No. 4 includes base appropriate expenses, revenue projections, change of health insurance premium share, 4% pay increase for all employees and a 2.5 mil increase in 2023. However, this option assumes only 98% of expenditures to be spent.
- Option No. 5 includes base appropriate expenses, revenue projections, change of health insurance premium share, 4% pay increase for all employees, a 2.5 mil increase in 2023, assumes only 98% of expenditures to be spent, and considers future year mil increases to maintain 15% reserves.
Look for the commission meeting live at 11 a.m. on the city Facebook.
