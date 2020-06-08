Howard Wesley “Wes” Brammell, Emporia, KS,
was born March 28, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas,
the son of Howard Francis (Jr.) and Betty Jo
(Huffred) Lusk Brammell. He passed away in the
Emergency Department of Newman Regional
Health, Emporia on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the
age of 67.
Howard married Julie (Benjamin) Tosh in
Emporia on March 18, 2015. She survives of the
home. Also at home is a daughter, Brandi Tosh
and grandson, Madden Tosh; other survivors
are sons, Chris Brammell, Elk City, KS, Justin
Brammell, Havana, KS, Tyler Smith, Newton,
KS and daughters, Kayla Burton, Americus, KS,
Kelly Armour, Texas, Brenda Tosh, Illinois, Kayla
Glenn, and Kim Pineda, Emporia; sister, Donna
Mosby, Emporia; twenty-eight grandchildren;
and nieces, Jessica Mosby, Julisa Mosby, and
Jesslyn Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a
brother, and grandparents.
Until 2 years ago, when he retired, he was a
self-employed contractor. He had served in the
National Guard.
Cremation is planned. A memorial service,
planned for June 27, will be announced later.
Condolences may be sent to the family through
the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting
with arrangements.
