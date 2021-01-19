The Emporia Friends of the Zoo Board of Directors will hold their annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
However, due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the meeting will closed to EFOZ docents and members.
Docents and members will be able to join the meeting virtually via Zoom. The link is available at www.emporiazoo.org.
Under latest news, click "Annual Members Meeting" and click on the "click here" to directly launch the Zoom meeting.
If you would rather listen, you can call in by using the phone numbers listed below the Zoom link. Be sure to have the meeting ID and passcode available if you are using this option.
Zoo Director Lisa Keith said she knows this is disappointing for many docents and members.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience this causes for many of our valued members and docents," she said. "Please know that each of you are an important part of making the zoo successful and are very much appreciated."
