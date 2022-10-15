Special to The Gazette
Emporia State University Special Collections and Archives invites the campus and community to events in celebration of October as American Archives Month. All events will take place in the Exhibit Hall outside Room 119 of William Allen White Library.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Special Collections and Archives presents author Julie A. Sellers reading from her debut young adult novel “Ann of Sunflower Lane,” published by local press Meadowlark Books and inspired by the classic “Anne of Green Gables.”
In the summer of 1989, 15-year-old Ann Alwyn comes to the town of Storey, Kansas, to live with grandparents she has never met. As she integrates herself into the fabric of life at Sunflower Lane, she meets a community that broadens her notions of home, family, friendship, and love. When she uncovers a difficult truth about her past, the consequences could be life-altering. The reading will be followed by a time for audience Q&A. Seating is limited to 30.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Special Collections and Archives presents a reading by members of the Emporia Writers Group on the theme of autumn and Halloween, with a focus on childhood experiences. Featured authors will include Lindsey Bartlett, Curtis Becker, Deb Irsik, Gena Mantz, Lisa Moritz, Kerry Moyer, Kevin Rabas, Tracy Simmons and Brenda White. Seating is limited to 30.
Finally, from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27, join Special Collections and Archives for a children’s literature book discussion led by Bethanie O’Dell, director of The Teachers College Resource and Outreach Center. The book will be “d’Aulaires’ Book of Norwegian Folktales,” a collection of traditional stories adapted and illustrated by Ingri and Edgar Parin d’Aulaire, which was originally published in 1938. Copies of the book will be available to check out at the library’s circulation desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.