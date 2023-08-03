Alice Pearl Blankley, 85, of rural Emporia went to be with her Lord on July 29, 2023. Alice was born on January 10, 1938, on the family farm southeast of Hartford, the daughter of George Fredrick Truelove and Mary Viola (Kammerzell) Truelove. She loved to garden and did a lot of canning. Alice and Walter were married on June 17, 1955, in Emporia where they farmed side by side for 65 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Duane; granddaughter, Lori Marie; a great-granddaughter, Helen Pearl; daughter-in-law, Kathy; two brothers, Dale Truelove and (infant) Victor Leroy Truelove; five sisters, Freda Crouch, Louise Johnson, Irene Lincoln, Mary Lea Williamson, and Iona Dotson; three half-brothers, Howard, Lloyd, and Irvin Truelove; four half sisters, Alberta Newkirk, Marguerite Bergman, Lucyle Hamner, and Emma Schmidt.
She leaves her sons, Gerald Blankley, and Richard (Angela) Blankley; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Jones Funeral Home Friday, August 4, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in Burlington, Kansas.
Funeral service will be at Bethel Baptist Church in Emporia, KS Saturday, August 5, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.