The 2023 season of programs at Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange Street in Emporia, continues this week with a talk on Emporia native, Isabelle Graham — better known as Belle Livingstone.
The program is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, by Lynda Schreck of Emporia.
Schreck is retired from a career in marketing with Glendo. She has a deep interest in local history and antiques, and serves as a board member of the White Community Partnership. Schreck will profile one of the most notorious figures from Emporia’s past.
Isabelle Graham (1875 - 1957) was known by the professional name of Belle Livingstone. She began her career as a showgirl dancer, moving on to Europe to become a party girl with the rich and royal, and in later years, transitioned to become a high-end New York City speakeasy hostess during Prohibition. Livingstone served a short sentence in the Harlem Prison for Women for liquor law violations.
During Livingstone’s days as a dancer, publicists dubbed her “the girl with poetic legs.” Later, the European press called her “the most dangerous woman in Europe.”
Livingstone’s adoptive father, John Graham, in 1890 was the founding editor of the newspaper William Allen White would purchase in 1895.
“Boosting Emporia Then and Now” presented by an Emporia Main Street panel follows on Sunday, Aug. 13. Learn more and ask questions about Emporia’s award-winning program to build a vibrant downtown.
The 18th season of the William Allen White Community Partnership, programs is free, and the public is invited to attend. The 2023 series is dedicated to the memory and generosity of Barbara White Walker, the late granddaughter of William Allen White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.