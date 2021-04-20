SOS has announced a partnership with Emporia State University THRIVE (The Healthy Relationship & Interpersonal Violence Education program) for its first virtual Take Back The Night event at 7 p.m. Wednesday April 21.
This is a free event and open to the public by visiting emporia.edu/live. The first Take Back The Night was held in England in 1877, and the US joined the movement in 1978 in San Francisco. These marches started as a protest against the violence women are subjected to on a nightly basis and have evolved into a night of sharing, healing, and empowerment.
Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted and every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Even worse, only 5 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison. Sadly, this crime often goes unreported for a number of reasons. Many times, victims are scared they will not be believed, or they might be harassed or blamed if they come forward.
We cannot be silent; we cannot turn our backs on these victims, and we cannot live in fear. Please join us as we share stories of perseverance over personal experiences, education about resources available, options for healing techniques, and answering questions.
If someone tells you they were raped or assaulted, please believe them. Acknowledge the experience has affected their life and offer support. Phrases like, “I believe you,” “I’m sorry this happened,” “It’s not your fault,” “I’m so glad you are telling me,” and “What can I do to help?” can let them know that you care about them and they are not alone.
SOS can offer free and confidential support for victims of sexual assault. Staff recommend getting medical attention and our advocates can guide you through the process. Their team can also offer resources for counseling, victim compensation and aid with legal services. The SOS 24/7 helpline is 800-825-1295 or you can find information on its website: soskansas.com.
