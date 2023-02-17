Donald Lewis Williams loved football and after listening to the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023 he passed peacefully at his home.
He was born December 19, 1932 at his home on West Street in Emporia, Kansas to Edwin Lewis Williams, an Emporia blacksmith, and Myrtle Stanton Williams, housewife.
In 1949, Donald Lewis Williams enlisted in the Kansas Army National Guard, continuing on the legacy of his father, who served in the Philippines during the Filipino Insurrection, and his brother, John Morton Williams, who trained bomber pilots during World War II. He advanced from PVT to SGT in six months, during which time he met his future wife, Nancie Jane Karolik. She is the daughter of Betty Ida, housewife, and James Victor Karolik, the Plant Manager of the Globe Union Battery Plant, where Donald found his next job.
But because of Globe Union’s nepotism policy, he was let go the day they married, May 22, 1955, and had to find employment elsewhere. Kenny Thomas, owner of Thomas Transfer and Storage, was a close friend of James. James asked Kenny if there might be a position for Donald, which there was. Years went by and the couple had four children: three boys and one girl.
In 1964, he moved to Fort Belvoir, Virginia to take the Engineer Officer Career Course. Since he had been born at home, he had no birth certificate. In order to attend the course, he had to get three eyewitness signatures to acquire a birth certificate. Wanting his family with him, he moved everyone to Virginia for nine months. When the course ended, they moved back to Emporia. After several years, he advanced to Captain and became Company Commander for the Emporia National Guard unit, the 169th Engineer’s Company.
In 1968, the unit was notified that they were to be called up to serve in Vietnam. Fort Carson, Colorado was the company’s destination to train and prepare for the Vietnam War. While serving in Vietnam, he was wounded by a grenade, which exploded outside the window of his quarters, throwing shrapnel straight into the artery of his right arm. The profuse bleeding from the wound made turning the doorknob to get out of the building very difficult. His fellow officers had to break the door down to get to him, and rushed him to the infirmary. He spent a week recuperating in the hospital, and then was flown to Hawaii for a week of rest with Nancie. Immediately after, he was sent back to duty in Vietnam.
In 1970, he came home to Emporia and went back to work at Thomas Transfer and Storage. In 1979, he retired from the military as a Major and continued on at Thomas Transfer and Storage for many years.
He was a Commander of Post Five of the American Legion in Emporia for two consecutive terms. His military legacy lives on, as all three of his sons enlisted in the Kansas Army National Guard. Ronald Lewis Williams retired as a SGT E5 in July of 2009 after serving 32 years. He was deployed to Kosovo in 2005. In 2008, he was sent to Louisiana to assist during Hurricane Gustav. Robert James Williams served his initial six years. Steven Luther Williams retired from the Kansas Air National Guard with a rank of MSGT in October of 2013, after 30 years of service. From May to September of 2007, he was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq as a 1st SGT, and from January to May of 2008, he was deployed to Kuwait as a Flight Chief.
Donald is survived by his wife of 67 years of marriage, Nancie, of the home; his four children, Ronald (Teri) Williams of Hartford, Kansas, Robert (Cynthia) Williams of Richmond, Texas, Terri (Gary) Bostic of Gardner, Kansas, and Steven (Shannon) Williams of Bel Aire, Kansas. In addition, twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
It was Donald’s wish to be cremated. The Celebration of Life will be officiated by Pastor Adam Reichart at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the American Legion in Emporia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5 or Hand-in-Hand Hospice.
