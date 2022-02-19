EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The 20 women who are taking part in the SOS campaign “Hero’s for Hope” Kelly and Alli Baker, Monica Duncan, Sara Eimer, Shelley Goede, Lisa Hayes, Ann and Abigail Jacob, Diana Kuhlmann, Vicky Lyon, Tasia and Grace Markowitz, Kala Maxfield, Callie Medrano, Colleen Mitchell, Kaila Mock, Susan Moran, Coralie Owens, Sarah Roth, Paula Sauder (honorary), Sara Schnakenberg, Karen Sommers and Ashley Walker are each working to raise $1,000 for the campaign over the course of this month. SOS’s mission is to advocate and support victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assult in the five county area. If you would like to give a donation in suport of a woman or women in the campaign visit the SOS website.
Donors and participants of the Emporia Main Street Public Improvment Auction. The auction raised more than $20,000 and money will be used to fund new Emporia Main Street ventures.
Emporia State’s School of Business which received an extension of its business accreditation with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Busienss. The school of business has had AACSB accreditation since 2002.
EHS girls wrestling team who placed second at regionals with seven girls qualifying for state. Evelin Geronimo (109), Madelynn Griffin (126) and Virginia Munoz (138) each won their regional championships while Azia Obregon (115) and Megan Olson (235) finished second. Katina Keosybounheuang (120) placed third in her weight class and Kiana Flores-Delgado (155) was fourth. Griffin was named a regional wrestler of the year.
Michael Black who took over as president of ESB Financial. He replaced Jim Wayman who served in the position for 45 years. Black has worked as ESB since 2011.
Emporia Public Library Director Robin Newell who announced she will retire from the position. Newell has spent 24 years in the library profession and seven years at the Emporia Public Library. Under Newell’s leadership the library worked to increase visibility and service in the Emporia community outside of the library walls.
Emporia High School diver Braxton Higgins who won his second straight Centennial League diving title. Higgins was also named first-team all-Centennial League as he continued his career being undefeated.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
