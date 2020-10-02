Members of the Emporia Police Department are adding some pink to their uniforms throughout the month of October.
The Pink Patch Project, now in its fifth year, raises awareness and shows support for cancer patients. Emporia Police will have pink patches on their shoulders and, this year, are displaying "Support Cancer Awareness" ribbons on patrol vehicles. Civilian and investigations staff are also taking part in the project by wearing pink lanyards throughout the month.
Administrative Sergeant Lisa Sage said the idea for the project came in 2016 when a uniform vendor showed the department some pink breast cancer awareness patches that were available.
"I took it to administration — the chief and the deputy chief — back then, and they really liked the idea," Sage said. "I think one of the biggest things that can be said about it is, everyone in the whole world has had someone close to them, or someone they know, or even themselves, that has been affected by cancer in some way."
That's why, even though the patches are pink, Sage said the Pink Patch Project is about showing support and raising awareness for all types of cancer. The ribbons displayed on patrol vehicles this year are multi-colored to represent a large number of cancer types.
"Cancer touches so many lives," she said. "It's a great way to show our support to people who have had to go through cancer and fight it. It's always a great way for us to remind people to go to the doctor and get check-ups."
The first year, the department enlisted the help of five local seamstresses — Brenda Smith, Emiko Risley, Debi Fuller and Ronnie Albertson, all of Emporia, as well as Mary Anderson of Lebo — to help sew the patches onto uniforms. Sage said the department has been able to reuse old uniforms for the project each year, which means taxpayer money has not been used to fund the project.
"We're proud of that," she said. "There was a lot of effort put into this to try and do it without spending a lot of money. It was really special that we had so much community support for this project."
Sage said the department is not raising money or accepting donations. The goal is simply to raise awareness for early detection and support those who have been affected by cancer.
"We are just trying to raise awareness and support," she said.
