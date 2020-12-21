St. Andrew's Episcopal Church's annual Christmas Serenade is going virtual this year.
The performance will air live at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 on the church's YouTube and Facebook pages.
Local artists are participating, performing their versions of Christmas favorites. The performers include Pam and David Cordle, Abigail Triemer, Melinda Groves, Scott Wichael, Irene and Ramiro Miranda, Kendra Briggs, Pablo Campos, Jubilee Ringers of Emporia First United Methodist Church, Bayselhuhn and the Nuts and Crackers.
Poetry will be recited by Lisa Moritz and Amy Sage Webb Baza. A painting was made especially for this event by Haven Conrade.
“In a year where we are physically distanced all the time it was nice to put this together and be together this way,” said Irene Diaz, one of the organizers of the event. “This year is special because it is our fifth year doing the Christmas Serenade and we are also saying goodbye to Pam and David Cordle who are moving away next year. We will miss them.”
The Christmas Serenade can be watched online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qejeXbxGSXg.
