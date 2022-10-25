A Silver Alert was issued across Kansas Tuesday afternoon for a missing 84-year-old man from Clay Center.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported Bobby Bulk apparently left his home around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He was driving a 1998 purple Dodge Dakota with faded paint on the hood. It has the Kansas tag number 434 AXK.
Bulk stands five-foot-seven and weighs 190 pounds. The KBI believes he was wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a baseball cap. He recently showed signs of impaired memory.
Anyone who sees Bulk is urged to call 911 or the Clay Center Police Department at 785-632-2121.
