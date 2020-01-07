Charles Henry Terry was born September 21, 1954 to his parents Odessa Bowser Terry and Paul James Terry in Emporia, Kansas. Charles was the 7th child of 8 born to the Terry Family. As the 5th son, Charles fulfilled their father’s pursuit of his 5-sons “Terry Dream Team”, and Charles’ love for basketball took seed.
After graduating from Emporia High School, he received his AA degree from Hutchinson Community College; his BS degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and then went on to teach high school in Little Rock, Arkansas. He later received his MS Degree from Drury University
Charles was preceded in death by both of his parents and his oldest brother, Norman in February of 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his 3 sisters, Beverly Terry Brooks (Emporia), Barbara Terry Campbell (KCMO), Nadine Terry (Emporia); his 3 brothers, Russell (Emporia), Martin (Millie) (Arkansas/Florida), John (Oakland, CA); his sister-in-law, Barbara (Wichita); his nephew, Miles (Wichita), and his niece, Monique (Atlanta). Coach Charles Terry will be remembered by a host of other family, friends, colleagues, and by the many students he taught and all the athletes he coached.
Funeral services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, KS on Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 A.M.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 until 7:30.
A memorial has been established to the Mount Olive A.M.E. Church with contributions sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
