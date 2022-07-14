Traffic is back to normal on 12th Avenue, the city of Emporia said Thursday.
The road is now open in both directions. According to city communications manager Christine Jones, road cones and barricades will be collected Friday.
Cones surrounding a concrete patch near Grand Street will remain in place through Monday, but does not block or impede traffic.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260.
