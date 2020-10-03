You hear the left loudly scream these days about the popular vote and how President Trump did not legitimately win the Presidency. That statement is not true because of the wisdom of our forefathers who granted us a Republic and not a Democracy.
The reason for that decision by our founders is explained in some of their statements.
James Madison described a Democracy this way: “Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security, or the rights of property; and have, in general, been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths."
John Adams proclaimed, “Remember, Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a Democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”
John Quincy Adams stated, “The experience of all former ages had shown that of all human governments, Democracy was the most unstable, fluctuating and short-lived.” John Quincy Adams was elected President through a contentious election and it was the electoral college that became the deciding factor in his Presidency. I am thankful for its existence because John Quincy Adams not only served as President of the United States, but later ran for Congress and won with one issue on his heart. He was determined to end slavery. It was this man’s example that greatly affected the heart of a future President – Abraham Lincoln."
The founders decided on a Republic rather than a Democracy because a Republic represents individual rights over the majority. In quote after quote of our founders you find their desire for liberty and power to the people rather than mob rule. This very factor led to the longevity of our form of government over that of France that also had a revolution after ours but opted for a Democracy rather than a Republic. As a result of the people of France’s decision, once they started using the guillotine, they could not find a place to stop. Interesting some of the protestors have actually brought out a guillotine to show their desire to follow after France, I guess.
In my way of thinking, no right-thinking individual in Kansas or any other fly over state should desire popular vote. That would likely rule out the opportunity for a president outside of the East or West Coast to ever be chosen. The majority population lives on the East and West Coast. Those numbers do not give the votes from the less populated states much value at all in electing the president. It is the electoral college that helps give us the voice in that election. Just as our founders weighed in on giving states an equal number of U.S. Senators, we have the electoral college to give us influence in presidential elections.
Of course, out of convenience, Democrats would prefer to eliminate the electoral college in order to negate the votes of the minority states but at a time when there is so much talk about equity and equality why would they stand to give less value to the voters in Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, etc. and allow the majority voters on the East and West Coast to decide who our president is without giving us a voice?
Peggy Mast,
Emporia
