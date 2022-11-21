Lyon County Crime Stoppers is making a renewed appeal to find two wanted men.
Walter Duarte, 39, has been on the run since at least April. He's wanted on seven counts of violating a protective order, which authorities say occurred a year ago last week..
Tyler Aubuchon, 19, is sought on several felony warrants. He pleaded no contest to drug and weapon charges last year, and now is wanted for unlawfully tampering with electronic monitoring equipment in July.
Anyone who has seen Duarte or Aubuchon is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273, leave an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com or provide details on the P3 smartphone app.
