Imogene E. Schmidt of Olpe died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. She was 87.
Imogene was born on September 24, 1932 at home in Olpe, Kansas. She married Kenneth J. Schmidt on May 24, 1952 at the Maydale Church. He died on January 27, 2017 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Scott (Donna) Schmidt of Gardner, Steven (Lydia) Schmidt of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Stanley (Cheryl) Schmidt of Overland Park; daughters, Jolene (Ken) Arndt and Julie Schmidt both of Emporia; grandchildren, Tyson (Leslie) Schmidt, Trent (Kristin) Schmidt, Rebecca Arndt, Dustin Arndt, Molly (Dean) Parrish, Marla Schmidt, Amanda Schmidt, Jordan Schmidt, Ryan Schmidt, Taylor Schmidt, and Ava Rudolph; eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Vincent Scheve, Clarence Scheve and infant brother.
Imogene was a homemaker and seamstress. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Saint Ann’s Altar Society.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe. The rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. before the service. The family will greet friends and family from 9:00 a.m. until the rosary starts. Interment will follow at the Maydale Cemetery, southeast of Olpe. Memorial contributions to the Knights of Columbus or Hand in Hand Hospice can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
