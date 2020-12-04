Due to COVID-19 protocols the Emporia State women's basketball games against at least Central Oklahoma and Rogers State have been postponed and will be made up at a later date.
"In the end we are one of only two Division II conferences that are playing right now," said Lady Hornets head coach Toby Wynn. "We will focus on finals now and make the best of the situation."
Decisions on games after December 10 will be made in the near future.
