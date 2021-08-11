The Emporia City Commission wrapped up a discussion of its 2022 budget and five-year plan during its study session Wednesday morning.
Finance director Janet Harrouff walked through the various funds in the city’s budget to review changes to the budget proposal and five-year plan as identified during previous study session discussions.
Proposed changes in personnel costs included moving the bottom of the wage scale up 12%, $1 salary increases for all city staff, flat salary rates from 2023-26 and a 5% transfer to the health insurance fund.
The general fund reflected proposed changes including shifting $100,000 from transient guest tax to civic, golf and park operations, a $6,250 increase to the Emporia Main Street appropriation in 2022, two additional mills moved from bond and interests for 2024, moving golf and park purchases to the special park fund and reducing the property enforcement plan (PEP) to $10,000 for property clean-up.
Mayor Gilligan and Commissioner Susan Brinkman expressed that they were not in favor of shifting $100,000 out of transient guest tax for civic, golf and park operations, saying that they would prefer to see money from transient guest tax be used for specific, one-time civic, golf and park projects.
Harrouff identified proposed changes to the multi-year fund including $50,000 for the Emporia Land Bank in 2022, $50,000 for PEP in 2023 and $100,000 for PEP in 2024 as the two begin to overlap more in services provided as discussed during the July 28 study session.
The industrial development sales tax showed $190,000 apportioned for the clean-up of the REG site, which was reacquired by the city last month. Emporia Enterprises’ appropriation was limited to $25,000 and the commissioners expressed a consensus about holding off on acquiring new industrial properties for a while after spending $1 million earlier this year.
Harrouff proposed a $1 (approximately 15%) increase to the base rate (or meter charge) for the water fund in 2022, with a 3% increase to the base rate and a 1% increase to the consumption rate in 2023 and subsequent years.
Meanwhile, the wastewater fund included a 3% rate increase in 2022 and 2023 and a 2% rate increase after that.
No rate changes were proposed for solid waste.
The commission also requested appropriation requests from outside agencies during Wednesday’s session.
The Convention and Visitors Advisory Board recommended funding six of the seven agencies that requested funding from the convention and tourism fund, including Dynamic Discs, Red Rocks, the Granada Theatre, the Emporia Arts Council, the Halfway to Everywhere Festival and Emporia Main Street.
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness and Emporia State University each requested the same amount from the special alcohol fund as they have received in previous years, while Corner House requested $10,000 more. The commission expressed hesitation about providing the additional funds to Corner House, as commissioners were unsure whether it had requested funding from other governing bodies in areas it serves.
The Emporia Municipal Band also requested the same amount from the special park fund as it has in previous years.
The city will hold its revenue neutral rate public hearing on Sept. 15 prior to adopting its 2022 budget.
The commission also discussed creating a specific sponsorship opportunity when it comes to supporting local events and organizations.
LeLan Dains, director of Visit Emporia, explained that he had looked at other similar communities and said that many of them, like Emporia, handled small grant requests lower than $5,000 within their convention and visitors bureaus. However, larger requests -- which must be approved by the city commission -- were split into appropriations and sponsorships.
Emporia currently only does appropriations but the consensus among the commission was in favor of creating a sponsorship plan, as this would provide more of a two-way relationship between the city and the entity with which it was working.
In other business, Jennifer Kurth from Hays Companies, the city’s benefits broker, presented a mid-year health insurance report, saying that the city’s budget was currently covering all costs and that it was sitting in a good position at this point in the year.
The city commission will meet at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.
