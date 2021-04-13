Events are coming back to Emporia and Lyon County.
And we couldn’t be happier to see people out and about, enjoying the various activities that our communities have to offer.
Spending time in Americus on Saturday for the Flint Hills Gravel Ride was, quite literally, a breath of fresh air with those great blue skies and just a bit of chill in the wind.
Although it was a drive-thru, Newman Regional Health’s 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Clinic was a fun detour for families and offered a safe way to spend time together while learning about first aid and health care.
The Anderson Building was humming with activity for the Spring Fling Bike Show, which was another great addition to an already full weekend.
Heck, Emporia State even had a football game at Welch Stadium.
But, with the return of these larger events one thing that we all need to remember is COVID-19 is still here and we still need to take care to keep ourselves and our neighbors healthy.
That means wearing masks when they are required of us, abiding by social distancing rules and doing everything else we’ve been doing for the past year. Trust us, we’re tired of it, too.
With vaccines available and active cases dropping lower, it really does feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
We’re just not quite to the other side just yet.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.