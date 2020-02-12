Snow began to fall early Wednesday morning in Emporia, leaving a thick blanket of heavy, slushy snow accumulation by the morning commute.
The entire area is under a winter weather advisory until midnight, with snow expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening. It isn't forecasted to taper off until after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The winter weather advisory issued at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday morning called for one to two inches of snow before a snow/rain mix — though local accumulation may be heavier. It also stated winds are expected to pick up into the 35 - 40 miles per hour range, causing windchills to drop rapidly.
Keep an eye on www.emporiagazette.com for the latest in closings and cancellations associated with Wednesday's snowfall.
