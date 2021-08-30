The inaugural Latin Legends softball tournament drew a large crowd to the newly minted Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex on Saturday.
The event was held to honor the long, storied history of Hispanic fastpitch softball in Emporia but brought in people of all backgrounds for a series of three four-inning games as well as food, music and dance.
The day’s festivities began with the renaming of Southwest Santa Fe Park to the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex to honor the man who did so much for the sport of fastpitch softball in Emporia.
“Lorenzo did a lot for the Hispanic community here in Emporia and he’s one of the reasons that we’re all here together for Emporia softball, that is,” said David Rodriguez, the event organizer. “He played a big part here in Emporia, Kan., and we just wanted to say thank you to the Lorenzo Delgado family.”
While Delgado has long since passed away, his son, David, was present to receive a plaque honoring his father and marking the momentous occasion. City Manager Mark McAnarney and Commissioner Danny Giefer also attended and gave statements during the opening ceremony.
Giefer said that the process of changing the park’s name began five years ago when David Delgado and Jerry Rodriguez first approached the city commission.
“It was just a matter of moving it through the commission, the approval of it and everything like that,” Giefer said. “But it was really a no-brainer on our side because of the history behind what happened here in past years.”
“Lorenzo was a leader in the community and was absolutely wonderful,” McAnarney added. “It’s named after him. He deserves it.”
Giefer said that things such as the tournament and the renaming of the park help to preserve the history of the town.
“I think it’s really important,” he said. “Without these, sometimes the history of the important things that happened in our past just fade away. And for us to name the park and then to have these tournaments here every year, it’s great for the community.”
While Giefer and McAnarney decided not to lace up their cleats and hit the diamond, McAnarney said it was “a wonderful event and it’s very fulfilling and very exciting.”
After renaming the park, David Rodriguez inducted the first two players into Emporia’s new fastpitch hall of fame.
Then, Gene Chavez, a historian from Kansas City, talked about the recently opened exhibit at the Negro League Baseball Museum called “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues,” which honors Hispanic baseball and softball players in the area.
California-based Rod Martinez, who has co-authored multiple books on the subject, also spoke.
The first of the day’s games featured the “Latin Legends,” men who have played fastpitch softball for Emporia throughout previous decades.
That game was followed by a matchup between the Emporia Black Sox and the Kansas City Argentine Eagles, two traveling men’s fastpitch teams.
Finally, the E-Town Elite girls softball team took on the Chanute Flames.
In addition to planning the event and hosting the opening ceremony, David Rodriguez had the chance to play with some of his old buddies again.
However, he said that he was most excited to gather with old friends and the community to celebrate something that has been so important to him and many others.
“I’m just overwhelmed today,” he said. “Everybody’s here, getting re-acquainted again and everybody’s here ready to have a good time and everybody gets to see old friends. It’s going to be a great day.”
