Five men are now formally facing first degree murder charges in connection to the Sept. 2017 murder of Jesus Avila.
Andrew John "AJ" Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, Armando Nunez, 20, Alan Alanis, 19, and Jovan Pecina, 22, — all of Emporia — have been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Cornejo-Campoverde has been charged as an adult while the other four — who were all under 18 at the time of the crime — are currently being charged as juveniles.
I'm fairly certain given the severity of the crime and the intentional nature of it they could be tried as adults.
