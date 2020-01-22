January is School Board Recognition Month, a great opportunity to say thank you to the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education members, who are committed to the success of every student in the community.
The USD 252 Board of Dducation includes Kevin Flott, President; Jon Breshears, Vice President; Kenny Hamman; Steve Redeker; Rich Sleezer; Charles Steffes; Gene Windle; and Emily Darbyshire who will replace Kenny Hamman this month.
These seven community leaders volunteer hundreds of hours attending meetings, reading reports and discussing plans and programs to support educational achievement.
“Our board members develop policies and make complex decisions that shape the future of our education system," USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright said. "They are accountable for an annual budget of $5,621,759, 524 students, 107 employees and four buildings within thee communities."
A board member’s responsibility goes far behind the monthly meeting, however.
“They also meet with legislators and other policy makers to advocate for our schools to make sure every child has access to an excellent education," Argabright said. "We are grateful to have this opportunity to formally say ‘thank you’ to each of them."
USD 252 Southern Lyon County encourages the entire community to thank a school board member, not only this month but throughout the entire year.
