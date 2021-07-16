Lyon County Public Health announced 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 22 new recoveries Friday afternoon, leaving the county’s total active case count at 40.
On Wednesday, LCPH reported 21 new cases to bring the then-total number of active cases to 52, which was the most at one time since February.
LCPH emergency preparedness director Jennifer Millbern told The Gazette on Wednesday that the vast majority of new positive cases represented unvaccinated individuals.
“It’s pretty evident that the majority of our transmission is occurring in our unvaccinated individuals,” she said. “I would really say that is what is driving the increase at this point. We do have a few cases where vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 — those people are called our breakthrough cases.”
As of Wednesday, the county had had eight breakthrough cases since vaccinations began being offered locally. Individuals who are vaccinated are less likely to catch COVID-19, and even if they do, their symptoms tend to be significantly milder.
All three approved vaccines are available at the Flint Hills Community Health Center. The vaccines are also available through Newman Regional Health, pharmacies and other health care providers.
There have been 4,351 total cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County to date, 4,225 total recoveries and 86 deaths, with one further death pending certification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
