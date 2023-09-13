A water main break in northwest Emporia has closed at least one business Wednesday.
The break was reported at 15th Avenue between Rural and Neosho streets Wednesday morning, and water service was expected to be affected. City crews were on the scene making repairs.
CareArc made the decision to close Wednesday due to the potential for disrupted service and construction in the area.
“The care of our patients is our utmost priority, and this decision has been made to ensure their care is not compromised,” said marketing manager Justin Ogleby in a written statement.
Patients with scheduled appointments today will be contacted by CareArc staff to reschedule their appointments at their earliest convenience. For medical emergencies, please call 911 or visit your nearest ER.
They anticipate reopening tomorrow when the water main break has been repaired. Please visit their website carearc.org and follow the official social media channels for the latest information.
