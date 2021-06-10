Coyote Composite — a National Interscholastic Cycling Association youth mountain bike team based in Emporia — is hosting its first race at Camp Alexander this weekend.
The race was originally scheduled to take place in May.
Activities are set for 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The schedule of events is as follows:
6:45 a.m. - volunteer shift begins
7 a.m. - registration opens
7:30 a.m. - pre-ride open to all riders*
8:30 a.m. - pre-ride closes and head coaches meeting begins at start/finish line
9:15 a.m. - staging for wave 1 MS boys
9:30 a.m. - racing begins
10:15 a.m. - staging for wave 2 girls
11:30 a.m. - registration closes
12:15 p.m. - staging for wave 3 HS boys
2 p.m. - racing concludes
2:15 p.m. - pit zone breakdown begins
3:30 p.m. - awards ceremony
*All riders on the course must have a race plate, including students, coaches and league staff, affixed to their bikes. Registration closes one hour prior to each wave start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.