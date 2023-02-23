A Reading teenager was transported to Newman Regional Health after a rollover accident east of Emporia Wednesday evening.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Jacobs, at 5:30 p.m. 18-year-old Amarin Renee Shelton was heading east in the 1700 block of Road 175 in a 2001 Dodge Dakota when, for undetermined reasons, she left the roadway. The vehicle rolled.
Shelton was taken to NRH for non-life-threatening injruies. She was reportedly wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
