Special to The Gazette
STRONG CITY — The Strong City Preservation Alliance invites the community to the third annual Black Tie Affair to benefit the restoration of the historic Strong City Theater.
The event will be held on Oct. 22, and begin with happy hour cash bar starting at 5 p.m. Dress is casual, but a black tie is required — and creativity is encouraged. Guests will enjoy live music from Acrostic, a catered dinner graciously donated again by Casa Ramos, a live auction to benefit restoration of the historic theater, and a raffle with prizes throughout the evening.
With the lobby restoration anticipated to be underway at the theater, thanks to the support of a Heritage Trust Grant and funds raised through events like this, this year’s event will take place at St. Anthony’s Hall, 221 Elm St., Strong City.
Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased from Strong City Preservation Alliance Board Members Kay Lauer, Justin Garr, Marilyn McComber, Scott Wiltse, Elena Rettiger-Lincoln, Kelly and Alison Johnson, Tom and Angie Thompson, Steve Slaight and Martha Sharp or by emailing the Alliance at strongcitypreservationalliance@gmail.com.
The Alliance is excited to bring the community together again. Board president, Kay Lauer, is spearheading the affair.
“Hosting our signature event these past several years has been such a great experience — we look forward to once again connecting with our community for a good cause and a great time,” Lauer said in a written release. “We are so appreciative of all those who attend as well as our sponsors and donors. This event allows us to not only raise funds for the restoration but once again bring attention to this important piece of history. Please come out on Oct. 22 to celebrate and support the restoration of the theater with us!”
The Strong City Preservation Alliance, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve, restore and protect the historic environment within Strong City, Kansas. The alliance has played an active role in supporting the preservation of the built history of Strong City, such as the historic W.B. Strong Memorial Railway Park caboose and the Strong City Depot & Museum. All of the Black Tie Affair proceeds will benefit the restoration of the theater.
