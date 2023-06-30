Members of the Emporia community are joining with 15 other locations across Kansas to hold a unified rally against SB 180 Saturday morning at White Auditorium.
Emporia, along with citizens in Overland Park, Kansas City, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Salina, Hutchinson, Pittsburg, Independence, Hays, Iola, Russell, Wichita, Garden City, Leavenworth, Manhattan, will hold concurrent rallies at 11 a.m. Saturday to oppose the legislation — also known as the "Women's Bill of Rights." The legislation bars people who are born without the ability to produce eggs for reproduction from using women’s restrooms, locker rooms and other gender-specific areas.
The ban applies to athletics, prison facilities, domestic violence shelters and “areas where biology, safety or privacy are implicated that result in separate accommodations.” It also classifies people with developmental differences, including those who are intersex, as disabled.
"This legislature erases transgender and non-binary Kansans because it modifies the definitions of sex and gender in state statute," said local organizer Clara Corn. "It has really created fear for trans and non-binary Kansans. I know some of my trnas friends are rushing to get their documentation taken care of because this goes into effect on a Saturday, which makes it difficult."
While supporters of the bill said SB 180 is important to protect female-only spaces, Corn said instead the legislation targets an already vulnerable population.
"People are leaving Kansas because they're scared," she said.
Corns said she was concerned that the legislation may embolden people to act as "bounty hunters" based on their own perceptions of who is using a same-sex segregated space.
"Who is going to police this?" she asked. "It's really damaging."
On Friday, Attorney General Kris Kobach outlined his own interpretation of SB 180, giving advice to state agencies to revert some Kansans' driver's licenses and birth certificates back to the genders assigned to them at birth.
Gov. Laura Kelly, however, said she would not require the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Revenue to make those changes.
"While my administration and the Attorney General’s Office have had many conversations about the law, KDHE and KDOR disagree about its impacts on their operations and will instead keep in place their policies regarding gender markers on birth certificates and driver’s licenses," Kelly said in a statement.
Kobach has already promised to sue.
Corn said it's not the job of Kansas legislators to "disenfranchise and discriminate" against the states most vulnerable citizens. Forty-five percent of transgender youths have seriously considered suicide, compared to 13% of non-LGBTQ youths.
She also expressed concern that some citizens may take it upon themselves to act as "bounty hunters" based on their personal perception of who is accessing a same-sex space.
"It's not just about bathrooms," Corn said. "The list includes domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers and detention facilities, which are all spaces where transgender people are already the most vulnerable."
Emporia's rally starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at White Auditorium.
It is sponsored by Equality Kansas, Mainstream Coalition, ACLU, GLSEN, Loud Light, Trust Women and URGE.
