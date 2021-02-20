“The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel. 2020, $16.95.
Vincent is a bartender at the Hotel Caiette, a five-star lodging on the northernmost tip of Vancouver Island. On the night she meets Jonathan Alkaitis, a hooded figure scrawls a message on the lobby's glass wall: Why don’t you swallow broken glass. High above Manhattan, a greater crime is committed: Alkaitis's billion-dollar business is really nothing more than a game of smoke and mirrors. When his scheme collapses, it obliterates countless fortunes and devastates lives. Vincent, who had been posing as Jonathan’s wife, walks away into the night. Years later, a victim of the fraud is hired to investigate a strange occurrence: a woman has seemingly vanished from the deck of a container ship between ports of call.
In this captivating story of crisis and survival, Emily St. John Mandel takes readers through often hidden landscapes: campgrounds for the near-homeless, underground electronica clubs, service in luxury hotels, and life in a federal prison. Rife with unexpected beauty, The Glass Hotel is a captivating portrait of greed and guilt, love and delusion, ghosts and unintended consequences, and the infinite ways we search for meaning in our lives.
How do we get where we are in life? What choices--our own and other people’s--have led us to this moment? These are questions that are tackled (but not necessarily answered) in The Glass Hotel. Mandel’s novel is a woven narrative of the lives of a large cast of characters, many of whom are morally ambiguous. It is fascinating and frustrating to read.
I wasn’t sure what I was getting myself into when I started the book. The beginning chapters were somewhat confusing to read, since they were out of place in the timeline. The characters, especially Vincent, were interesting, but I always wanted to know more. I think that’s what kept me reading. Eventually I started to form a picture of what was going on and ended up enjoying the book. However, if lots of characters and a back-and-forth timeline frustrate you, this may not be the book to read. If, on the other hand, you feel like doing some lateral thinking and going with the flow of a story that you won’t see all the moving parts of until the end, pick up The Glass Hotel.
